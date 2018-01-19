

Nearly a week after a brazen public shootout in Vancouver that killed a suspected gunman and an innocent teenager, police are renewing their call for witnesses.

Investigators have reviewed video evidence from the busy Broadway corridor where shots rang out last Saturday evening and determined there are potential witnesses who still haven't come forward.

Const. Jason Doucette urged anyone who was in the area of Broadway and Ontario between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to contact police.

"In particular, our detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was at the Indochine Kitchen + Bar," Doucette said.

"We're encouraging the patrons, the staff, anyone who might have been [in] that area to come forward."

Alfred Wong, a 15-year-old boy from Coquitlam, was in the backseat of his parents' car when he was struck by a bullet. He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

The other person killed, 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, was known to police and is believed to have taken part in the shootout.

The shocking display of public violence has been made a top priority for police, with more than 50 officers assigned to the case. Doucette noted it's extremely rare for an innocent bystander to be caught in the crossfire in what is otherwise a fairly safe city.

"This is a very serious offence," he said. "We want to find out who is responsible for this and we want to bring them to justice."

On Saturday, seven days after the crime, police will be setting up a Mobile Command Centre near Broadway and Ontario from 3 p.m. until midnight. Detectives will be on hand to speak with anyone who might have information relevant to the case.

Doucette said people who are concerned about coming forward can also reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.