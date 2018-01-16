A Metro Vancouver high school is mourning the loss of one of its own after a boy was struck by a stray bullet during a weekend shooting.

Alfred Wong of Coquitlam, B.C. was riding in the backseat of his parents' car when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on a busy Vancouver street Saturday evening.

The 15-year-old high school student was killed, as was a 23-year-old who police believe was involved in the exchange of gunfire.

A third person, a 30-year-old bystander from Vancouver, suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Alfred, who attended Pinetree Secondary School, was identified to CTV News on Tuesday as students and staff struggled to come to terms with his sudden and senseless death. The school district said it is providing support services to those affected by the tragedy.

The teen was part of a youth group at the Coquitlam Christ Church of China, according to another member who posted to social media asking for prayers.

Alfred was also a member of the New Westminster Hyack Swim Club, and his coaches had to inform his teammates of his death at a practice Monday night.

"They were shocked," coach Frici Laszlo told CTV, saying that the teenager and his friends had big plans for their future.

"Some of them cried. Some of them were speechless. Some of them asked for a little break."

The death also affected those who didn't know Alfred personally, including the mayor of Coquitlam.

"This hurts us all. A death like this hurts every member of our community," Richard Stewart said.

"And when it's such an innocent life, not part of the gangland surroundings that caused the gunfight, it makes it even worse."

The 23-year-old who was killed has been identified by police as Vancouver resident Kevin Whiteside. He was known to law enforcement, and had a criminal record that included charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police said Whiteside was armed on Saturday night and is believed to have taken part in the shootout. Their investigation is still in its early stages, however.

In a message to CTV, his sister described him as "kind, loving and protective.

"He doesn't deserve what happened to him and he doesn't deserve to have his name all over the news like he's a horrible criminal," she said.

The case was immediately made a top priority for police, who assigned more than 50 officers to the investigation.

"Every time criminals decide to exchange gunfire on our streets, they endanger the lives of everybody around them. The events of Saturday night were reckless, were reprehensible, and there's no justification for this type of senseless violence in this city," Chief Const. Adam Palmer said Monday.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect or suspects and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, anyone with video of the shooting or aftermath is asked to contact police.

Someone who works at a nearby business told CTV News their surveillance camera captured an armed man with a bandana over his face following behind a group of people.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith