VANCOUVER -- Police are searching for answers as to how and why a woman near Sicamous, B.C. was injured and then died during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Sicamous RCMP say they were called to investigate the circumstances around a woman who had been gravely injured near the Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road in Malakwa, a small town near Sicamous and a two hour drive north of Kelowna.

“(Police are) investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexpected death of a woman who was discovered in cardiac arrest early New Year’s Day in Malakwa,” reads the police statement.

The victim was a 65-year-old woman who had been injured significantly. Paramedics were already on scene when police arrived.

“The injured woman was located laying in the middle of a private roadway within the resort complex by an area resident who called for emergency medical assistance,” reads the RCMP statement.

The woman was in grave condition during transport and she died in hospital.

“Investigators are considering all possible factors that may have led to the woman's unexpected death, which is being considered as suspicious in nature at this time,” it continues.

The BC Coroners Service is also involved and will attempt to determine the exact cause of her death.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents leading to her injuries or who has additional information. Those wishing to speak to police are asked to call Sicamous RCMP at their non-emergency line of 250-836-2878 or if they wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.