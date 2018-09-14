

One week after thieves broke into a Vancouver shop and snatched more than 100 human-hair wigs – some intended for young cancer patients – police have managed to recover some of the stolen items.

Police said they received a tip about a bag of wigs in the hallway of a Downtown Eastside hotel on Thursday night.

Officers attended the scene and managed to seize the bag, but have not arrested anyone in connection with the theft.

“Although we’ve recovered a portion of the wigs, the investigation remains a priority," Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement. "We would like to get the remainder of the property back and make an arrest in this case.”

Police haven't confirmed how many wigs were recovered, or whether any of them are the wigs that were destined for young cancer sufferers at BC Children's Hospital.

About 150 wigs, which are valued at around $2,500 each, were taken after a break-in at Eva and Company Wigs on West Broadway last Friday.

Police are still searching for a suspect described as a man with dark skin and long, curly, black hair. He was seen walking away from the shop on the night of the theft wearing a denim or blue jacket and carrying a black garbage bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or on the location of the other wigs, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.