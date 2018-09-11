

Police are searching for a suspect after someone broke into a Vancouver store and stole dozens of wigs.

At least 150 wigs were taken from Eva and Company Wigs on West Broadway during a break-in on Friday, Vancouver police said in a statement.

The collection of wigs, which had been set aside for cancer patients at BC Children's Hospital, were made from human hair. They are valued at approximately $2,500 each, according to police.

Police said the suspect was described as a man with dark skin and "noticeably curly long, black hair."

He was wearing a denim or blue jacket at the time and was seen walking away from the wig store with a large black garbage bag.

"It's possible that someone is in possession of one or more of these wigs, and that they don't know they're stolen or that they were meant for sick children," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in the statement.

"We need people to do the right thing and come forward with information."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact police. Tips can be left at 604-717-0610 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.