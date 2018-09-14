

CTV Vancouver





One of Vancouver's leading harm-reduction advocates says she's outraged after police raided a marijuana distribution program Friday morning and seized cannabis products meant to help those addicted to harder drugs.

"It's really, really unbelievable that the police are doing this right now and putting people's lives at risk, really," said Overdose Prevention Society director Sarah Blyth.

The OPS's High Hopes program offers marijuana to drug users in an effort to mitigate their use of stronger, more lethal substances. High Hopes sells its products in an open-air market on Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside.

"It's a life-saving program that helps people get off of some of the harder drugs using cannabis and cannabis is going to be legal soon. It's a really great program. It's shown to be successful. There's been studies and research done on it," Blyth said, adding that the raid "doesn't make any sense at all.

"It's just completely shocking that they would do that at this time when people are dying in the streets every single day."

Blyth said police gave her few details about why they raided the market, other than to say the activity was illegal.

In a tweet sent later in the day, the Vancouver Police Department alleged the drugs were seized from an unmanned table and that no one would claim ownership over the products.

"VPD officers seized cannabis products displayed for sale today at an unmanned table at the market at 62 E. Hastings Street," the tweet read. "No one would claim ownership of the products, so they were taken to the #VPD property office for destruction."

According to Blyth, 25 of the 100 people currently in the program have quit heroin and as many 50 have reduced their consumption of the deadly drug.

It's unclear what the raid means for the future of High Hopes.

In the meantime, Blyth said those who rely on the program to cope with pain, trauma and the symptoms of withdrawal will likely suffer.

"I don't know what people are going to do," she said. "This is what people rely on to ease their stress and trauma and some of the things that they're having to deal with down here being homeless."

Under current Canadian laws, marijuana products can only be sold for medicinal purposes by dispensaries that are licensed to do so.

Recreational pot use is set to become legal Oct. 17.