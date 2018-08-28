Police are getting access to a new tool to help them test whether drivers are high, less than two months before the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Despite serious concerns raised about the devices, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould approved the use of the Dräger Drug Test 5000.

The federal government will be providing $81 million to provinces and territories earmarked for the purchase of screening devices and training.

The tester allows officers to check drivers' saliva samples for the presence of THC – the ingredient in marijuana that provides the high. The device can also test for signs of amphetamines, opiates, cocaine, methadone and other drugs.

Lawyers are already raising red flags.

"I have concerns about the fact that police have never had any on-hand training with them or any experience with them," criminal defence lawyer Sarah Leamon said Tuesday.

"I also have concerns about whether or not they will be suitable for our Canadian environment."

The device isn't suited to cold winters, and is prone to false negative and false positive results.

Officials will also have to decide what level of THC would be considered impaired, consider how long THC stays in the system, and if the results would stand up in court.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said use of the device was approved after a 30-day period allowing for public feedback.

A recommendation was also submitted by the Drugs and Driving Committee of the Canadian Society of Forensic Science. The group continues to evaluate other saliva-testing systems that could be used by law enforcement.

"The percentage of Canadian drivers who are fatally injured in vehicle crashes and test positive for drugs already exceeds the percentage who test positive for alcohol," Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said in the statement.

"The problem exists right now and we are implementing new tools to deal with it."

Goodale said officers are already trained to recognize signs of impairment and the testing system is an additional tool.