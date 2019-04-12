Police are asking the public for more information after a youth received a head injury last month that was serious enough to require hospitalization.

In a statement issued about two weeks after the incident, officers issued a request for witnesses with video to come forward in connection with the incident that happened at a popular Metro Vancouver ski hill.

Few details have been provided, but the RCMP said "an incident" occurred between two skiers at about 7 p.m. on March 30 on a ski run at Grouse Mountain.

One of the skiers sustained a head injury in the incident that occurred on a run called "The Cut."

Initially, his injury was thought to be minor, but it was serious enough to require hospitalization. The youth, whose age and gender have not been made public, is now recovering at home.

Members of the North Vancouver RCMP are working with Grouse Mountain to identify the second skier, but they ask that person to come forward.

They're also looking for witnesses to the incident and anyone with video captured on The Cut between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Mounties also offered a brief description of the injured skier's clothing to trigger memories of potential witnesses. The youth was wearing a white Adidas-brand hooded sweatshirt, dark blue toque and tan coloured pants.

Anyone with more information or video is asked to contact Const. Yushi Ebisawa at 604-969-7345 or by email.