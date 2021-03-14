VANCOUVER -- Starting this week and rolling out in phases, people aged 80 to 84 will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. health officials say.

In a news statement late Sunday afternoon the province announced that people aged 80 to 84 will be able to book COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

“This group will now be booking a week ahead of schedule,” reads a statement from the province’s COVID-19 task force.

“We estimate that there are approximately 105,000 seniors in this age category who have not yet been vaccinated,” it continues.

Organizers are taking a careful approach to the process of scheduling, say officials.

“Anticipating the enthusiasm of all those in this age group who want an appointment for their vaccine is important … the TELUS Call Centre is ready, but to manage the volume we are going to ask our seniors to work with us and space out their calls for appointments,” reads the statement.

Last week when the province opened its phone lines to book COVID-19 vaccines for older seniors, it was overwhelmed by call volume. Therefore it is staggering its approach for the coming week.

The call centres will be open to those of the following ages on these days:

Monday, from 12 p.m. onward: age 84 and over

Tuesday: age 83 and over

Wednesday: age 82 and over

Thursday: age 81 and over

Friday: age 80 and over

Call centres for each Health Authority are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Phone numbers and booking details are available at www.gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst.