VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's police chief is speaking out against the city's newly approved 2021 budget, suggesting the refusal to increase police spending could impact public safety.

After city council passed the budget on Tuesday, Chief Const. Adam Palmer issued a statement saying he was "disappointed" with the vote.

"I am concerned this decision will directly impact public safety in Vancouver and the wellness of our officers," Palmer wrote.

The Vancouver Police Board requested a budget of $322 million for 2021, but Palmer said council approved $316 million – the same budget as this year.

"This means 61 fewer police recruits will be hired to meet public safety challenges in 2021," he said. "Maintaining 2020 budget levels leaves the VPD with a $5.7 million shortfall to meet fixed cost obligations."

Mayor Kennedy Stewart also issued a statement on the budget Tuesday evening, which he described as a response to the financial challenges posed by COVID-19.

The mayor said council focused on "prioritizing services for residents and businesses under stress."

"More funding for critical areas like street cleaning, sanitation, community policing, overdose response, supports for small businesses, housing, and homelessness will help our residents and businesses weather a difficult time while setting our entire city up for a stronger post-pandemic recovery," Stewart said.

The budge also includes a five per cent increase to property taxes. Last month, a staff report indicated it would take a 12 per cent tax hike to balance the 2021 budget, but the city instead opted to transfer tens of millions from its reserves to keep the increase down.