

CTV News Vancouver





Police were called to an East Vancouver apartment building Thursday after someone found explosives in a deceased family member's storage locker.

Authorities shut down several blocks of Victoria Drive while they responded to the startling discovery, which included old ammunitions and suspected dynamite.

An Explosive Disposal Unit was brought in "due to the age and condition of the suspected dynamite," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The person who made the discovery was cleaning out their family member's storage when they noticed the potentially dangerous items at around 2 p.m. and called for help.

It took several hours for police to safely transport the explosives out of the building and into a nearby park, where experts disposed of them after dark.

Police said neighbours were not put at risk.