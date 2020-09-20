VANCOUVER -- Saturday evening saw more shootings in Metro Vancouver as police were called to two locations.

Although no one was injured, the reports of shootings come during a week of tumult in the region that saw several shootings, resulting in two deaths and the injury of an alleged money launderer.

RCMP were called to a Chevron gas station off Highway 1 at 232nd and 72nd in Langley, B.C..

Several uniformed officers investigated the scene. The shooting didn’t result in any known injuries but bullet holes could be seen on the side of the gas pumps.

Langley RCMP Sgt. David Chiasson said the call came in around 8:30 p.m.

There were also reports of gun shots in Surrey, B.C., but the city’s RCMP said that when they arrived on the scene they found nothing.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News Vancouver that they got a call about the shots fired around 8:30 p.m. by Bolivar Park, which is near the Bridgeview neighbourhood, and just south of CN Rail’s Thornton train yard.

The past week saw two deaths and seven shootings over five days. This includes the shootings in Richmond on Friday night that sent two men to hospital. One is confirmed dead, and sources tell CTV News Vancouver that the other person who was injured is alleged money launderer Paul King Jin.

With files from Nafeesa Karim.