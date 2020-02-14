VANCOUVER -- Police say they have arrested a 41-year-old man for stealing a tow truck in downtown Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Granville and Smithe streets, where the suspect stole the BCAA truck while it was towing another vehicle, Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in an email to CTV News Friday.

Visintin said the suspect then drove the tow truck into a Mobi bike share station and sign board, "causing significant property damage."

Police arrested the man and are recommending charges, Visintin said, adding that the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before police brought him to jail.

Photos of the incident posted on social media show the crumpled frame of the bicycle rack, as well as broken glass from the Mobi sign board spilling onto the sidewalk on Granville Street.