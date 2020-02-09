VANCOUVER -- Charges are pending against an 18-year-old Port Moody man who barricaded himself inside his home Saturday night, according to the Port Moody Police Department.

In a news release, the PMPD said they were called to the home around 6:30 for a report that the 18-year-old had assaulted his father.

Video from the scene on Highland Way showed a large police presence, and an officer with a loudspeaker could be heard addressing the young man.

"I want you to come to the front door, follow all instructions and have nothing in your hands," the officer said. "I want you to be safe. The safest thing is for you to come out now."

Police said the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and a canine unit attended the scene, surrounding the building to contain the situation.

Approximately three hours after officers responded to the home, the young man was taken into custody, police said, adding that neither he nor his father had suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.