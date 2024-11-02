Police appeal for information following shooting in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to submit dash cam video following a shooting that left a person in hospital.

Mounties were called to reports of a shooting at the 3200 block of Boucherie Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday night, West Kelowna RCMP said in a statement on Saturday.

“Police officers attended the scene and located one injured person”, Sgt. Judith Bertrand, media relations officer for West Kelowna RCMP, said in the release.

“The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries”.

While investigating the shooting, the RCMP received another report of a vehicle fire in the area of Lenz Road in West Kelowna, around a nine-minute drive from the site of the incident. Officers attended the scene and located a black Dodge Durango engulfed in flames, the statement said.

“Based on the short time delay between the two incidents and the totality of the evidence at the scenes, it is believed that the incidents are related," said Bertrand.

Believed to be a targeted event, Bertrand added that there is “no risk to the general public.”

West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to check dashcam video taken between 11:45 p.m. and 12: 15 a.m. on Friday, in the areas of Rose Meadow Road, Bartley Road, Lenz Road or East Boundary Road. Anyone who has a recording of a black Dodge Durango is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.

The West Kelowna General Investigation Section has taken conduct of both related investigations.