Police appeal for help finding missing 13-year-old in Williams Lake, B.C.

    A photo of Bryanna Sellars handed out by Williams Lake RCMP. A photo of Bryanna Sellars handed out by Williams Lake RCMP.

    Mounties in Williams Lake, B.C. are appealing for public assistance in the search for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

    Bryanna Sellars was last seen at Maranatha Christian School in Williams Lake on Sept. 25, according to RCMP.

    Police said the girl’s family reported her missing after attempts to contact and find her were unsuccessful. Sellars’ family is concerned for her health because she has a condition that requires daily medication, Williams Lake RCMP added.

    Police believe Sellars is still in the Williams Lake area.

    Sellars is Indigenous and has black hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing 145 pounds.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

