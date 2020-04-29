VANCOUVER -- In recent weeks, the spread of novel coronavirus has continued to impact businesses, sports, events and daily life and one more Metro Vancouver tradition is putting off its opening because of the pandemic.

The Richmond Night Market, which had planned to celebrate its 20th year this summer, has decided to postpone its opening date.

"The world has been put on pause, and that impacts all of our summer plans," says a statement from the market's management team issued over the weekend.

"With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Richmond Night Market regrets this decision, but puts the well-being of the community and their staff as their highest priority."

The night market was originally scheduled to open in May, but now management says it's "looking at the end of June" to decide its next steps.

"Creating an event that draws guests from all over the province takes a great deal of coordination, and we will continue to assess potential scenarios in accordance with government guidance," the statement says.

Earlier this month, several other summer traditions were cancelled like the PNE, the Celebration of Light and the Vancouver Folk Music Festival.