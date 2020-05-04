VANCOUVER -- An annual international airshow has been cancelled in Metro Vancouver as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The Abbotsford International Airshow often draws about 80,000 spectators each year, but the summer event has been postponed for 2020.

"It had been our hope that by August, the spread of COVID-19 would be minimized and our event would be able to proceed," said Jim Reith, president of the Abbotsford International Airshow Society, in a news release.

"We were hopeful that the airshow could be something positive for the community to look forward to, but it has become clear that preventative health measures such as social distancing are going to continue to be necessary beyond our scheduled event dates."

People who have already bought tickets can use them at the 2021 event or can request a refund.

The airshow is the latest of several summer events to be cancelled. Last month, the PNE, the Celebration of Light and the Vancouver Folk Music Festival all announced their cancellations for this year.