VANCOUVER -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are marking Canada Day with a heartfelt thank you to some of the people battling the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia.

In a video released on the Royal Family's YouTube page on Wednesday, Prince William and Catherine speak to staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital by video to discuss their experiences working throughout the global crisis.

Much of the conversation focuses on the mental health impacts on the workers, their families and the patients in their care, particularly those who were isolated from their loved ones during treatment.

One worker recounted bringing a bagged phone into a patient's room so his wife could comfort him by singing.

"That's heartbreaking to hear, and you guys see that and feel that on a daily basis," the duchess said.

The conversation ended with William wishing them well and thanking them for the work they've done putting themselves at risk to continue providing care throughout the pandemic.

"Catherine and I just wanted to touch base and say how proud we are of all of you, everyone on the front line, who have led the way very stoically, very bravely, and have put patient care right at the top of the list and have done a fantastic job," he said.

Fraser Health said the gesture meant a lot to people at the hospital. One doctor who participated in the call described the experience as "wonderful."

"Their thoughtful questions about our experiences gave us a tremendous sense of pride in what our colleagues, patients and families have worked so hard to achieve under such pressure," Dr. Gregory Haljan, head of the critical care department, said in a statement.