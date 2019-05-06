The victims of a plane crash in northwestern B.C. over the weekend were doing survey work for BC Wildfire Service, CTV News Vancouver has learned.

Two of the four people who were on-board worked for a Vancouver-based aerial mapping company. They had been contracted by BC Wildfire Service to do aerial imaging in the area.

The widow of a Vancouver businessman said her husband, Lorne Borgal, was one of the people who died Saturday.

Another of the victims of the Cessna 182 crash north of Smithers has been identified by his employer as Borgal's colleague Amir Sedghi, who was a data analyst at Precision Vectors Aerial Inc.

Borgal was the CEO of the company.

In addition to Borgal and Sedghi, two other were in the plane – one of whom did not survive. They have not been publicly identified, but the province confirmed they'd all been contractors working on behalf of the wildfire service.

The service is assisting investigators, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a statement Monday.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of everyone involved in this incident. On behalf of all British Columbians, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies," Minister Doug Donaldson said.

The surviving victim was flown to Vancouver in stable condition after being long-lined from the crash site by a Cormorant Helicopter. He was conscious when he was found and is expected to recover.

RCMP in Smithers thanked local search and rescue crews and local helicopter companies which flew to the Babine River Corridor Provincial Park to help locate the plane after police received a distress signal. A safety device on the Cessna gave crews an approximate location. The area is described as forested, with rugged terrain.

In a Facebook post, Nancy Treiber thanked friends and loved ones for their support in the wake of her husband’s death, and remembering Borgal as a husband, father and grandfather.

"It has broken our hearts and our spirit and we’re in gathering mode to simply survive," Treiber wrote. "God rest his soul and may all of us that he touched feel his spirit live on through us."

Treiber also wrote that the other two deceased people were the pilot and one of her husband's colleagues.

Borgal had ties to the Smithers area, his LinkedIn page showing he had previously spent several years working for Hudson Bay Mountain Resort, a ski resort in Smithers.

He had also served on several government boards, including the Health Professions Review Board and the Environment Appeals Board. A biography says Borgal was also the past president of the Whistler Chamber of Commerce and once served as the CEO for Whistler Mountain Ski Corporation.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to Smithers to investigate the crash. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.