VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver and its park board have released a game plan on how they'll shut down the growing homeless encampment in Strathcona Park.

A statement from the Vancouver Park Board says the city has identified several properties that can be used as temporary indoor spaces to bring people inside.

Those properties include the Jericho Hostel as well as the 2400 Motel, and the city is working with BC Housing to secure additional temporary shelter spaces.

Once those indoor spaces are made available for those staying in the park, the board says that it has authorized its general manager to enforce the bylaw against overnight camping at Strathcona Park.

However, the board says its goal is to get people experiencing homelessness in the park to support their voluntary transition indoors.

Crime has been a problem in the park and police have reported a jump in the number of calls for break-ins and violent offences in the area.

Camil Dumont, the park board chair, says in the statement that there needs to be a resolution to the encampment and the city and board are on track to do that.

“In order to get there, safer, dry, warm, indoor shelter for the many people currently stuck outdoors needs to be made available. Securing that option is a significant challenge.”

Dumont says their goal is to make sure Strathcona Park will soon be a welcoming and accessible place for all.

“We also need to help ensure people are as safe as possible in the interim, in the park, and in the community at large.”

BC Housing and the city are working together to plan some interim essential services for people sleeping in the park, the release says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.