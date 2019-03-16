Pitt Meadows fire sends plumes of smoke into the sky
Large plumes of smoke can be seen from a driving range in Pitt Meadows.
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 3:25PM PDT
Clouds of smoke darken the skies in Pitt Meadows as several people reported seeing the large plumes Saturday afternoon.
Some on social media even reported seeing the smoke in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Surrey.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Not sure what’s happening, but a big fire in #Pitt meadows pic.twitter.com/VCjsvLvctJ— DBeers (@BeerGeekSmit) March 16, 2019
Something's very on fire in #PittMeadows pic.twitter.com/X047r3L8ml— Mike Zacharias (@zikkityzach) March 16, 2019
@CTVVancouver Appears to be a large fire in Pitt Meadows. Photo taken from Mary Hill in Port Coquitlam looking Northeast pic.twitter.com/0wrDLEh0aH— Starturtle (@starturtle) March 16, 2019