Pillar of pet therapy community, 'Dogtor Burke' dies after weeks-long battle with lymphoma
Health-care workers in B.C. are mourning the loss of a beloved blood donor, dress-up enthusiast and mental health hero—Burke, the Bernese mountain dog.
HERO DAWGS, a non-profit society that provides pet therapy hospital visits, announced the death of its very first furry team member on Tuesday.
“Burke, who loved to wear scrubs and a stethoscope, was known as ‘DOGtor Burke’ to the health-care workers he visited in hospitals, and was only six years old when he passed June 24, seven weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma,” reads a statement. “He was also a blood donor, giving the gift of life to 10 other dogs.”
Carey McBeth, founder and executive director of HERO DAWGS, says Burke was the very inspiration and pillar of her business, which originated at Vancouver General Hospital’s crucial care ward in 2021.
“He never failed to provide endless energy and love on his many visits,” said McBeth in the release, dubbing HERO DAWGS as Burke’s legacy.
The four-legged therapist began his career in the thick of the pandemic, making his first visits to COVID-19 units.
“Since then, HERO DAWGS has started an expansion campaign, and with Burke’s passing, the program needs more dogs,” McBeth explains.
She says her business is facing growing demands for hospital visits, which are aimed at improving the mental health and wellbeing of health-care workers.
“We invite interested dog owners to contact us and talk about how their dog might be suitable for the training needed to join our team and receive their coveted HERO DAWGS cape.”
According to the program’s website, potential recruits must be at least 18 months old and deemed fit to work by it’s certified dog trainer.
Some of the things the trainer will assess the temperament, suitability and reaction of each animal when placed in uncomfortable situations, like ones involving loud noises and large groups.
Successful canine candidates will have to be spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated before starting work.
HERO DAWGS must commit to making regular visits that range from one hour to 90 minutes.
The program’s website also includes a tribute to Burke.
“We helped him cross over the rainbow bridge,” reads the online eulogy.
“The outpour of condolences has warmed our hearts and shown us just how important this precious boy was to so many in our health care community.”
