VANCOUVER -- B.C. researchers say a new study showing a decrease in physical activity because of COVID-19 illustrates just how crucial it is for fitness to be included in future pandemic guidelines.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia, suggests that while all physical activity declined over the first six weeks of the pandemic, light exercise has been slower to rebound.

"Light physical activity—which might include walking from transit to the office, for example—remained depressed after six weeks," said Katie Di Sebastiano, a postdoctoral fellow in kinesiology and lead author of the study, in a news release.

"Traditionally we've always focused on moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, but more recent evidence shows that light physical activity can have some of the same benefits to physical and mental health. That's a significant amount of activity that Canadians in the study were no longer getting."

The study looked at data from apps connected to smartphones and wearable devices of more than 2,300 Canadians. That data showed all levels of physical activity decreased by nine to 12.6 per cent after physical distancing guidelines were introduced.

The study also revealed moderate-to-vigorous physical activity rebounded quickly from its decline early in the pandemic. But six weeks after March 11 – when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization – light physical activity was still significantly lower than before the health crisis began.

Researchers say that while physical activity may not stave off COVID-19, it can help minimize many of the health issues associated with the virus by strengthening immune systems and reducing inflammation.

"These results really highlight the need to consider physical activity when we're creating public health guidelines for a second wave of infections, or for future pandemics," Di Sebastiano said.

"In particular, our findings demonstrate the necessity for public health measures that provide extra space for everyone to engage in incidental activity through walking or cycling, for example."

Some municipalities have taken initiative to promote both active transportation and physical distancing during the pandemic.

For example, Vancouver city council passed a motion in May to support the shared use of some roadways, allowing pedestrians and cyclists on specific streets. As well, some lanes along Beach Avenue were closed to vehicles, giving more space for residents to stay apart while being active.

Along with supporting physical health, Di Sebastiano says physical activity can help improve mental well-being during the pandemic.

"There's been a demonstration of increased issues with anxiety and depression as a result of this pandemic, and physical activity is a first-line treatment for mild to moderate depression and anxiety in Canada," she said.

"Physical activity should be one of our key recommendations for everyone in these times of physical distancing."