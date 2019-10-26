

Jen St. Denis, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A person operating a mobility scooter was seriously injured when they were struck by a red pickup truck in Surrey Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP responded to the collision at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of 56 Avenue and 177B Street

Police say the person driving the mobility scooter sustained “serious and potentially life-threatening injuries” as a result of the collision. BC Emergency Health Services confirmed one person had been taken to hospital.

The RCMP will be investigating the collision and investigators are asking for anyone who saw the crash or who may have dash-cam video to contact police at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Traffic in the area will be affected as police have closed 56 Avenue between 180 and 176B streets while officers continue their investigation.