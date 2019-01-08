Pedestrian struck by truck in Burnaby
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a truck in Burnaby on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Scott Connorton / CTV Vancouver)
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 10:40AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 11:03AM PST
A woman was injured when she was struck by a pickup truck in Burnaby Tuesday morning.
She was crossing at Gilmore and Sanderson ways when she was hit by the truck at about 7:45 a.m. Her injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.
The driver remained at the scene and police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The cause is still under investigation, and officials did not yet know who had the right of way at the time. There was a crosswalk at the intersection.
With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber