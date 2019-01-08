

CTV Vancouver





A woman was injured when she was struck by a pickup truck in Burnaby Tuesday morning.

She was crossing at Gilmore and Sanderson ways when she was hit by the truck at about 7:45 a.m. Her injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation, and officials did not yet know who had the right of way at the time. There was a crosswalk at the intersection.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber