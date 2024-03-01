VANCOUVER
    • Pedestrian struck and killed in Victoria

    Hillside Avenue between Blanshard and Douglas streets was expected to be closed to traffic for several hours while investigators are on scene, police said. (CTV News) Hillside Avenue between Blanshard and Douglas streets was expected to be closed to traffic for several hours while investigators are on scene, police said. (CTV News)
    A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Victoria on Friday.

    The collision happened around 11 a.m. on Hillside Avenue near Blanshard Street.

    "The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation," Victoria police spokesperson Const. Terri Healy told CTV News in an email shortly after 12:30 p.m. "Our traffic analysts should be on scene shortly if not already."

    Hillside Avenue between Blanshard and Douglas streets is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours while investigators are on scene, police said.

