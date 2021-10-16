Pedestrian killed in Surrey crash near Patullo Bridge

Police in Surrey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the city late Friday night. (CTV) Police in Surrey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the city late Friday night. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener