Pedestrian killed in Surrey crash near Patullo Bridge
Police in Surrey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the city late Friday night.
Officers were called to the 12300 block of King George Boulevard, which is near the entrance to the Patullo Bridge, around 11:40 p.m., according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
The driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.
Surrey RCMP's criminal collision investigation team were called to investigate the crash, which police expected to disrupt traffic for several hours. They asked the public to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video and has not already spoken to investigators should contact Surrey RCMP, police said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Nunavut actress Emerald MacDonald
Mounties in Nunavut have charged a man with first-degree murder in the May death of actress Emerald MacDonald.
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Meteorite that crashed into B.C. woman's house could shed light on solar system's origin, physicist says
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman's appearance in Netflix series after experiencing addiction and homelessness inspires hope
When Carey Oakes embraced her first guitar, she couldn’t have imagined how dynamic the soundtrack to her life would become.
-
Victoria mother shares story of harm reduction, aims to help other parents with new book
A Victoria mother will never forget the time she took her oldest daughter to buy heroin, so the teen could smoke it in the car next to her on the way into an emergency department, desperate to get her child into treatment.
-
'They are the foundation': Victoria puts local shops in the spotlight for Small Business Month
Small businesses are a major player in B.C.’s economy, including here in the Capital Region, so this month the province is highlighting the vital role the sector plays in all of our lives.
Calgary
-
'It was so cool': Calgarians watch demolition of Stampede LRT platform
If you’re northbound on Macleod Trail into Calgary’s downtown you’ll notice a slight delay in traffic this weekend but also the notable absence of the Plus-15 bridge and elevated portion of the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station.
-
Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk
Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Former Lethbridge MLA and cabinet member Clint Dunford dead at 78
Albertans are honouring the memory of Clint Dunford, a longtime Lethbridge MLA, who passed away this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Edmonton home sales and pricing cools, luxury market continues strong
According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, new residential listings last month were down from August, as well as single-family home unit and duplex/rowhouse sales.
-
'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list
Mayoral candidate Kim Krushell released her campaign donors, revealing more than $185,000 raised at minimum.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify 27-year-old man killed in overnight shooting
Toronto police have identified the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York early Saturday morning.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Montreal
-
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
-
Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Several heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings issued in Quebec
Mont-Tremblant and the Quebec City Area are expected to receive between 50 to 70 millimetres of rain, while storms are in the forecast across the province.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
A prescription worth filling: nature
PaRx is a nature prescribing program that has launched in Manitoba that prescribes outdoor time for patients.
-
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. woman found dead after RCMP investigation
A 32-year-old woman was found dead on Friday after RCMP investigated the whereabouts of the missing woman on Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
Saskatoon police investigate shooting in front of school
Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. reveals rough timeline for COVID-19 vaccine approval for children between ages 5 to 11
The provincial government has given a rough timeline for when vaccines for children between ages 5 and 11.
Regina
-
81 COVID-19 ICU patients sets new daily record for Sask.
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Saturday, with 81 people currently receiving intensive care.
-
Sask. top doctor not ruling out further restrictions, despite plateauing COVID-19 cases
Despite plateauing COVID-19 case numbers, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province is far from clearing the fourth wave.
-
How a 19-year-old man is helping Indigenous youth overcome mental health struggles
A 19-year-old man from Ochapowace Nation organized a youth mental health hunt to help Indigenous people aged 15-35 connect with the land while opening up about their personal struggles.
Atlantic
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in New Brunswick; active cases drop to 997
Three more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, public health confirmed on Saturday.
-
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
-
Surge in demand: Distribution of COVID-19 rapid-test kits cut short in New Brunswick
Faced with long lineups and heavy demand, health officials in New Brunswick were forced to cut short the distribution of free COVID-19 rapid-test kits at three locations Saturday.
London
-
Anti-vaccine mandate rally draws hundreds in London, Ont.
A crowd of supporters of controversial vaccine mandate and mask opponent Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, turned out at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London Saturday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
-
Hully Gully's Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children's Hospital
Hully Gully held its annual Fall Colour Ride Saturday, raising thousands of dollars for Children's Hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Dancing witches take over Blind River
The town of Blind River's annual tradition of "dancing witches" returns, with its biggest rendition yet.
-
International students crown Canada top post-secondary destination
New research from IDP Connect finds that more than one-third of students surveyed rate Canada as their first choice for post-secondary studies.
-
Talented artists wanted: Telethon auditions underway
There is less than 50 days until the annual CTV’S Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon gets underway and those involved say talented artists are needed.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man identified as victim in Toronto shooting
27-year-old Randy Nguyen from Cambridge has been identified as the shooting victim in a homicide investigation in Toronto.
-
Waterloo Region ends weekend COVID-19 dashboard updates
Starting Saturday, Region of Waterloo Public Health will no longer be updating daily COVID-19 case counts and other pandemic related statistics on the weekend.
-
Outbreak declared in cohort at Queensmount Public School in Kitchener
Region of Waterloo Pubic Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Queensmount Public School on Saturday.