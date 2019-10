BURNABY, B.C. - A pedestrian was hit by a van in Burnaby Sunday night.

The 23-year-old woman was struck around 9:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Edmonds Street, about half a block away from a fire hall.

Several ambulances responded, but Burnaby RCMP said Monday morning that nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

The driver stayed at the scene and is believed to have been sober, according to police.