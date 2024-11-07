A pedestrian was hit by a dump truck while using a crosswalk in Richmond during Monday morning’s rainstorm, local police have confirmed.

The crash was one of at least three in the Lower Mainland involving pedestrians during the storm.

In a news release Thursday, the Richmond RCMP says it was called to No. 2 Road and Steveston Highway around 8:45 a.m.

“According to a witness, the pedestrian was walking westbound in the crosswalk on No. 2 Road at Steveston Highway when she was struck by the dump truck which was turning northbound onto No. 2 Road from Steveston Highway,” police wrote.

She suffered injuries police describe as “significant” and remains in hospital.

Police say speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera video in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. that day is asked to call the detachment at 604-278-1212.