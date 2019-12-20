VANCOUVER -- Whether driving, flying or taking a ferry, peak holiday travel season has begun in the Lower Mainland as many head out of or into town for Christmas.

Travel authorities are giving tips to those making trips over the week, including how to avoid crowds and stay safe.

Avoid airport crowds by arriving early

Vancouver International Airport is guaranteed to be a little extra busy over the next couple of weeks, with upwards of 90,000 passengers coming and going from the airport on its busiest days. YVR says its peak holiday travel season runs from Friday, Dec. 20 to Monday, Jan. 6.

To help reduce the stress of travelling, YVR has released a number of tips for passengers, including confirming flight details ahead of time, double checking baggage and carry-on requirements, not wrapping gifts in advance because they may need to be opened for screening and leaving plenty of time for check-in and security.

Make a reservation, BC Ferries says

Even though more than 170 extra sailings have been added to BC Ferries' routes over the holiday season, delays should still be expected – especially for those who don't make a reservation.

The bulk of the extra sailings will be on the Vancouver to Victoria route via Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. BC Ferries says that route is its most popular one on the network, so it's dedicating 128 extra sailings to it over the holidays.

The Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route will get 37 extra sailings and the route to the Sunshine Coast will get six.

"Historically, the most popular travel times over the holidays are between Dec. 20 and 23 for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast," BC Ferries said in a statement.

Be prepared for snowy highways

For those driving in or out of the Lower Mainland, snowy conditions are wreaking havoc on local highways. The Coquihalla Highway has been hit with a major snowstorm that has led to intermittent closures.

Drive BC warned travellers that, as of 6:45 a.m., the Coquihalla was closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to vehicle conditions and weather conditions.

Highway 3, or the Crowsnest Highway, was also closed for several hours due to vehicle incidents. At about 7:45 a.m., Drive BC said it was open again, but moments later said Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton was closed again.

Weather warnings have been issued across the lower part of B.C., with Environment Canada saying visibility can be suddenly reduced in heavy snow. Drivers are reminded heading onto the highways to use winter tires and chains.