VANCOUVER -- More than 85,000 people are expected to pass through YVR every day during the busy holiday season – and if you're going to be among them, the airport has some travel tips.

According to YVR, the peak holiday travel season runs from Friday, Dec. 20 to Monday, Jan. 6. On the busiest days, officials expect upwards of 90,000 travellers to come and go from the airport.

"Generally we see our busiest days when school gets out – like the end of this week – and after Christmas when people are coming back home," said Reg Krake, director of customer experience for the airport.

To help minimize the stress of travelling, YVR has released a number of tips for passengers, including:

Confirm your flight details and baggage requirements in advance

Follow the proper limits for liquids, gels and aerosols in your carry-on baggage

Don't wrap gifts in advance because staff might have to open them during screening

If you're driving to the airport, pre-book your space online

Give yourself plenty of time to check in, clear security and make it to the gate

The airport also recommends travelers say hello to the YVR ambassador dogs, who are on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday to help people manage their travel-related stress and anxiety.

The dogs – named Molly, Bailey, Mira, Norman, Grover, Kermode and Soda – are recognizable by their YVR-branded leashes and St. John Ambulance bandanas.

Travellers should also know their rights as passengers have been strengthened, just in time for the holidays.

On Sunday, Canada rolled out Phase 2 of its new air passenger bill of rights, requiring airlines to compensate customers for lengthy flight delays that are within their control and unrelated to safety.

If passengers arrive at their destination more than three hours late, large carriers have to pay them up to $1,000 in compensation. Small carriers have to pay between $125 and $500.

Passengers whose flights are delayed due to bad weather, mechanical issues or other factors beyond the airline's control will not be entitled to compensation.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim