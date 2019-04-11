

CTV News Vancouver





Update: A patient at Coquitlam's Forensic Psychiatric Hospital who failed to return to the facility after using a day pass earlier this month has been found.

On Wednesday, the RCMP confirmed authorities located 50-year-old Christopher Askey, and thanked the public for their help finding him.

Previous story: Police are on the lookout for a patient who's "unlawfully at large" from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

Authorities said Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey failed to return to the facility Wednesday night after using a day pass.

Coquitlam RCMP said the patient should not be approached because he "may behave in a way that presents a risk to (himself) or the public." Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Askey is described as a 50-year-old white man, 6' tall, 181 lbs. with black hair, a light beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a black shirt, white shoes and a dark toque.