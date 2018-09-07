

CTV Vancouver





Employees at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C. have faced a troubling number of assaults at work in recent months, according to their union, which is calling for better security measures at the facility.

Most patients at the Colony Farm psychiatric hospital are being treated for mental illness after courts deemed them unfit to stand trial or not criminally responsible.

The hospital serves an important purpose – helping to prepare these patients for court, or for safe reintegration into society – but during that treatment, the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union says staff members are being subjected to an unacceptable safety risk.

Patients have injured Colony Farm employees 21 times since May alone, according to the BCGEU's Paul Finch.

"There has been a clear and willful pattern of neglect on the part of the employer in addressing these real and substantial safety concerns," Finch said in a news release.

The Workers' Compensation Board has issued 57 safety orders at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital over the last five years and issued one $171,000 fine, but the union said there has been little in the way of security improvements.

According to BCGEU, executives are worried that more security staff will make patients more anxious and potentially lead to even more violence – a claim the union disputes.

"The Workers Compensation Board clearly stated in a March report that the presence of security personnel does not cause violent outbreaks," said Finch. "Workers are being assaulted while treating patients without risk assessments being done, with inadequate security protection."

Most of the 270-odd Forensic Psychiatric Hospital staff represented by the union work one-on-one with patients as health care providers, rehabilitation workers and security, the BCGEU said.