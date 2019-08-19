After weeks of consultation, the Passenger Transportation Board is gearing up for an announcement that will help pave the way for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

A teleconference is scheduled for this afternoon where board chair Catharine Read will talk about next steps. The board is responsible for finalizing regulations around where drivers can pick up and drop off, how big fleets can be, and what they can charge.

On Aug. 7, the board released a report on the consultations and it’s expected we may hear some of those details today.

The province has previously stated all regulations would be in effect by mid-September and the PTB would start accepting applications early that month.

The NDP government had campaigned on bringing in ride-hailing by the end of 2017 and now says the service will be in place this fall. The previous BC Liberal government also failed to bring in the service. Some observers say that’s partly due to a strong taxi lobby, but also a significant voter base in Surrey where bringing in ride-hailing could be viewed negatively.

The update is scheduled for 2 p.m.