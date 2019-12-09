VANCOUVER -- Days after the B.C. government reminded party bus operators of strict new fines for the holidays, Vancouver police have handed a company $27,000 in fines for transporting minors with alcohol.

Police say traffic officers were assisting the Passenger Transportation Board with a joint project targeting limousines and party buses on Friday night when the fine was issued.

Officers stopped a party bus that was found to be carrying 18 minors without adult chaperones while alcohol was on board and the company is now on the hook for fines amounting to $1,500 per passenger.

Vancouver Police Department traffic officer Mark Christensen says the investigation is ongoing and the fines could rise as high as $50,000, which is the maximum fine under new provincial regulations that came into effect in September.