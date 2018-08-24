

CTV Vancouver





Drivers tired of the detour caused by a lengthy closure of East 1st Avenue will be able to use part of the popular commuter route when they head back to work after the weekend.

FortisBC said the avenue will reopen between Nanaimo and Rupert streets Sunday morning, nearly three months after it closed.

While the section of roadway will soon be available again, those who usually rely on the route will still have to use a detour for the stretch between Clark Drive and Nanaimo, which is expected to reopen next Friday.

The portion between Rupert and Boundary Road, which has been partially closed since Aug. 7, will still be reduced to one lane eastbound until early October, Fortis estimates.

The company said it appreciates drivers' patience as it works to replace an aging natural gas line that runs between Vancouver and Coquitlam.