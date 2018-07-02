As the long weekend draws to a close, transit users are reminded they'll be paying a bit more, and those who drive may have to switch up their route.

An increase in individual transit fares came into effect Sunday, meaning customers will pay an extra 10 cents for their ride. Single-use concession fares – for seniors, HandyCard holders, teens and children over five – are also up 10 cents as of Canada Day.

The HandyDart service rate also increased by 10 cents.

Those who purchase day passes will now pay 25 cents more, and monthly passes increased by $2. Zone 3 concession monthly passes went up by $1.

The increases are meant to help cover the costs of a massive TransLink expansion project.

Also taking effect this week is the full closure of 1st Avenue between Clark Drive and Nanaimo Street. The closure of the major artery into and out of Vancouver will be in effect until Aug. 31.

The complete shutdown is to allow for the replacement of a 20-kilometre stretch of aging natural gas line that runs between Vancouver and Coquitlam.

Most of the work on the line, which has been operating since the 1950s, will occur between Boundary Road and Woodland Drive, the city said. Woodland has been fully closed between 1st and 2nd Avenues since June 26, and is expected to reopen in mid-August.

Those who rely on the route have been inconvenienced since mid-May by preparations that prompted partial closures.

"We've been receiving some questions and concerns from the public," said FortisBC's Trevor Wales Monday.

"Obviously we recognize that this is a pretty significant impact not just for commuters but for residents and businesses in the area, so we appreciate people's patience."

Fortis is advising drivers to plan ahead.

"We really are recommending that people look at those alternate major routes, so whether that's Hastings, Broadway, Grandview… There are a number of other major arterials people can take," Wales said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber