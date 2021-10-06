Parking in Vancouver: After hearing from dozens of speakers, council narrowly rejects controversial plan
Vancouver drivers may soon be asked to pay more for parking in the name of fighting the climate emergency, but it won't be as soon as it could have been, after city council rejected a controversial proposal Wednesday evening.
Councillors voted 6-5 against the "Climate Emergency Parking Program" proposed by city staff. The plan would've required overnight parking permits on all residential streets across the city between midnight and 7 a.m., at a cost of about $45 a year with taxes, with a reduced fee of $5 for low-income households.
The proposal also recommended adopting a new overnight permit pollution surcharge, which would've required drivers of new vehicles classified as moderate or high polluters to pay up to $1,000 per year.
Mayor Kennedy Stewart cast the deciding vote against the program, joining councillors Rebecca Bligh, Melissa De Genova, Lisa Dominato, Colleen Hardwick and Sarah Kirby-Yung in opposition.
In a written statement issued shortly after the vote, Stewart explained his decision, saying that the proposal as written did not meet his standard that climate policies must be both urgent and just.
"The proposed permit parking system did not meet this test," the mayor said in his statement. "It would have asked those renting basement suites or working in vehicle-dependent jobs to pay more, while asking homeowners with private parking to pay nothing."
"And these inequitable outcomes would become entrenched," he added. "For example, a few years from now, a landscaper living in a basement suite who buys a used 2023 pickup truck for work would pay over $1,000 a year while their landlord would pay nothing – even if the homeowner drives a Ferrari."
On Wednesday, council heard from dozens of members of the public who supported and opposed the plan.
While all of the nearly 50 speakers who addressed council on Wednesday said they supported efforts to address the climate emergency, they were divided about whether the proposal as it stands would be effective and equitable.
“I’m not against measures to mitigate climate change, only measures that are not fair and not well thought out,” Darryl Sturdy told council.
“This particular policy is too messy, and too inequitable, and clumsy and costly, and it just doesn’t have to be,” said David Fine.
But Tarlan Razzaghi pointed out the price for inaction would “pale in comparison to the cost of climate suffering caused by inaction.”
“What about our kids here today in Vancouver?” Razzaghi asked. “Don’t they deserve action today? Don’t they deserve clean air and a public space to enjoy as children today?”
And Kathryn Harrison, a UBC professor of political science who studies climate policy, applauded the city for moving forward with what she called a solid policy proposal.
“One of the huge challenges with addressing the climate crisis is that everyone’s waiting for someone else to lead,” Harrison said.
“At some point we need to start acting at the scale of this crisis,” she added.
Council members who spoke to CTV News on Tuesday, prior to hearing from the public, also appeared to be divided.
“I think this proposal is fundamentally flawed…it worsens affordability, it really fails from an equity perspective,” said Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung.
“It feels like it's a war in the working class on people that don't have the access to a driveway or off-street parking."
Meanwhile, Coun. Lisa Dominato said she plans to vote against the measure.
“It really smacks of nickel-and-diming the public,” she said.
“People are already paying high taxes. But from the get-go I’ve said that it is a flawed policy approach."
Coun. Adrian Carr, who supports the plan, pushed back on some critics who called it a “tax” or “cash grab.”
“If we didn’t do fees, we might have to raise taxes,” she said.
Carr also indicated she’s open to being flexible and making changes to the program if it rolls out, for example, if a person’s work or family circumstances make choosing a low-emitting vehicle that wouldn’t face the surcharge impossible.
“We need as council to be sensitive to that those people aren’t disadvantaged and aren’t hurt by the program, and if we have to adjust some of the measures, so be it, we will,” she said.
Family physician Dr. Melissa Lem, who doesn’t own a vehicle, has also spoken out in support of the plan, despite criticisms that it didn’t target commuters or the other 50 per cent of vehicles registered in the city that aren’t parked on streets.
“Although it doesn't do everything that it could, I think it's the best answer that we have in this moment,” Lem said.
“Climate delay is the new climate denialism."
The overnight residential parking permit and annual pollution surcharge were forecasted to generate between $44 million to $72 million over four years starting in 2022.
The proposal called for that revenue to go toward addressing the city’s climate action plan such as investments in transit and electric vehicle infrastructure.
Stewart said he has asked city staff to "find a better way forward."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Liberals at 160 seats after judicial recount gives party one more win in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.
Singh says NDP campaign review launched to address wins, losses
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh caught up with his newly elected caucus of MPs on Wednesday, informing them he's launched an election campaign review to pinpoint the party's successes and failures.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
UPDATED | Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and many flimsy mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.
The Queen meets with Canadian soldiers performing guard duties at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday met with a group of Canadian artillery soldiers who have been stationed in the U.K. and are performing guard duties at Windsor Castle.
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19-related death, 76 cases
The new cases were among 752 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Gas prices on Vancouver Island expected to climb heading into Thanksgiving
The price at the pump on Wednesday was sitting at 154.9 a litre in the Capital Region. Prices are expected to rise overnight.
-
After sitting vacant for 15 years, former Mayfair Lanes property is for sale
The 3.38-acre site of a former bowling alley on Tolmie Avenue in Saanich has been listed for sale with Vancouver-based realtor Marcus & Millichap for an undisclosed amount.
Calgary
-
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
-
Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19
The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.
-
Calgary Catholic Schools vote in vaccine mandate for all staff
Calgary Catholic Schools will require proof of vaccination from staff starting immediately.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get along
A group of mayoral hopefuls was asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
-
Don Iveson sitdown: Outgoing mayor speaks about successes, UCP relationship, future plans
After 14 years at City Hall, Don Iveson says it’s “odd” to see election signs and door-knockers and to not be a part of that.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman brings car to dealership, ends up with $7K in damages after mechanic gets in crash
An Ontario woman who brought her car to the dealership to get a warning light inspected left with $7,300 in damages after the mechanic got into an accident while test driving the car.
-
Police identify man who allegedly tried to enter Toronto homes at night
Toronto police have identified a man they say has been seen attempting to gain access to several homes in the Leslieville area at night.
-
Telus restores service after widespread outage in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba
Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have had their cellular service restored after a widespread outage on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
-
'Such conduct must be bluntly condemned': Judge orders woman to pay $15,000 in damages for racist rant in Quebec restaurant
'Everything indicates that Ms. Bédard-Lafrance intended to humiliate Ms. Amer whom she targets in public, for no reason, except that of wanting to exclude and belittle her because she wears a religious symbol that arouses her intolerance,' wrote Justice Christian Brunelle in his ruling.
-
Liberals win Chateauguay-Lacolle riding by 12 votes after judicial recount
The Liberal Party of Canada says it has finally won the riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle after a very close recount. The incumbent MP, Brenda Shanahan, will take back her seat in the House of Commons.
Winnipeg
-
Kai Madsen, who spent decades on Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died
Kai Madsen, who spent more than five decades working with the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died at the age of 80.
-
Manitoba finalizes process for medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccine
Manitoba has officially finalized how Manitobans can apply for a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Acetaminophen tablet recalled for incorrect label that could lead to overdose: Health Canada
According to Health Canada, Teva Canada has issued a recall on an acetaminophen tablet due to a misprint on the label which could lead to an overdose.
Saskatoon
-
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
COVID-19 outbreak claims six lives at Sask. long term care home
A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatchewan care home grew to 41 cases and claimed six lives.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to record 356; 76 patients in ICU
Saskatchewan reached new highs for hospitalizations on Wednesday, with a record 356 patients receiving care due to COVID-19.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
Gas, food prices on the rise in Sask.
The cost to fill up your tank and your grocery cart is on the rise in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
N.B. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday
New Brunswick Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death involving a person in their 90s.
-
Public sector workers in N.B. give union strike mandate, could walk off job next week
Thousands of public sector workers in New Brunswick have voted strongly in favour of a strike mandate and some could walk off the job as early as next week, CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost said Wednesday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.
-
London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges
London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, 'appeared to potentially place a child in danger.'
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Driving tests booked up until 2024, says Sudbury driver
The backlog of in-vehicle road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions and closures continues to take its toll on drivers across the province, but especially here in the north.
-
Sudbury radio station raising money for NEO Kids
Pure Country 91.7 and the NEO Kids Foundation are teaming up for the second annual ‘Pure for Pediatrics’ campaign.
-
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
Kitchener
-
LTC advocates react to PSW charged with voyeurism in Guelph-Eramosa
The long-term health care sector is shaken and upset following a charge of voyeurism at a facility in Guelph-Eramosa Township.
-
Gas prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Gas prices have shot up in the last week with oil prices at a seven-year high.
-
'It's not fair': Football season scrapped at Huron Heights Secondary School, students say
Students wanting to play football at Huron Heights Secondary School say their season has been cancelled after school officials said that there are no coaches available.