VANCOUVER -- Patients, visitors and employees will no longer have to pay for parking at B.C.'s hospitals, the province's health minister said Monday.

Adrian Dix announced the suspension of payments, which comes into effect April 1, during a daily news conference on the toll of COVID-19 in B.C.

He said the policy applies to all sites owned and operated by health authorities until further notice.

"This change makes it easier for individuals to avoid touching screens and buttons at payment kiosks that may have been touched by someone previously, and also supports physical distancing measures that have been mandated by our provincial health officer," Dix said.

However, he added, there are different set-ups at different facilities.

For example, some health-care workers see funds come off their paycheques to cover parking. Those deductions will not occur, he said.

The announcement comes a few days after a nurse in Vancouver was fined after forgetting to pay when she arrived at work.

She said she normally does, but was tired from working long days and forgot this one time. When she returned to her car after work she found a ticket for $80.

The nurse said she spoke to the company and agreed to pay $38. The company told CTV News Vancouver on Monday that it had since been decided she would be refunded and the ticket would be cancelled.

While many criticized the company for patrolling the lot at all, the company said it is continuing to enforce parking in an effort to support health-care workers.