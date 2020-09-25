VANCOUVER -- A school in Metro Vancouver has now reported three possible exposures to COVID-19 in just three weeks of class.

Ecole Panorama Ridge Secondary School initially warned students and their families of an exposure that happened before the first day of school for kids. Another, separate exposure was then reported two days later, on Sept. 10, when kids were back in the classroom.

And on Friday, Fraser Health's website showed another exposure at the school on 64 Avenue.

Students and staff may have been exposed to novel coronavirus between Monday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The school district encourages those in the community not to come to school if they feel sick, and to practice good hygiene including handwashing.

Parents in the district are required to conduct a daily health check. Symptoms on the form include cough or worsening chronic cough, shortness of breath and loss of smell or taste.