SURREY, B.C. -- Several more schools in Metro Vancouver have notified parents of possible COVID-19 exposures, including two schools in Surrey that are now dealing with their second cases of the disease.

Parents at Tamanawis Secondary received their first notification about exposure over the weekend, and after sending their kids back to class this week, they were sent another email from the district Wednesday night advising them of a second case.

The second person was inside the school on Thursday and Friday last week.

Parents at Sullivan Heights Secondary are in a similar position. They were notified of a "low-risk" exposure on Sept. 15, but Wednesday night also received an email from the district advising them someone with the virus was inside the school on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of last week.

A notification was also sent Wednesday night to parents at Surrey's Kennedy Trail Elementary, where someone was the virus was inside the school between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

The Coquitlam School District is also advising parents of its first case.

Someone who tested positive for the virus was at Riverside Secondary School. Fraser Health's tracking website lists the first date of exposure from that case as Sept. 18.

As of Thursday morning, Fraser Health has 23 exposure listings on its exposures website.

View a list and interactive map of all schools with exposures confirmed by health authorities.