Interactive map: Metro Vancouver schools with possible COVID-19 exposures
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 10:34AM PDT
A cleaned and physically distanced classroom is seen during a media tour in Vancouver on Sept 2, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Just days into the start of the school year, several Metro Vancouver schools reported possible exposures to COVID-19.
Here's a list of which schools have sent letters or emails home about novel coronavirus. See the results on a map below.
Delta
- Delta Secondary School – Friday, Sept. 11
Surrey
- Khalsa Elementary School – Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 4
- Ecole Panorama Ridge Secondary School – Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Johnston Heights Secondary School – Tuesday, Sept. 8 to Friday, Sept. 11
- William Watson Elementary School – Thursday, Sept. 10
- Sullivan Heights Secondary School – Thursday, Sep. 10
This list will be updated if new schools are added. Dates are provided when possible.