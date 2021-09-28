Parent-created COVID-19 school exposure alert site launched in B.C.

Vancouver -

A website which aims to track COVID-19 school exposures and deliver text alerts has now been launched by a New Westminster, B.C., parent and software engineer.

Gabriel Bauman created the Exposure Watch site, which draws on information collected by another citizen initiative, the BC School COVID Tracker Facebook page, as well as UBC COVID Tracker.

The site lets people search for schools by name to see information on exposures, and also provides a text alert service when there are notifications for a particular school, as well as a reporting line.

CTV Vancouver recently interviewed Bauman regarding an attempt to fundraise for HEPA filter units in local classrooms. The school district said it did not endorse the effort and would not accept the units, as they were “not required” among other reasons.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said health officials were working on a new school exposure notification system, which was expected to launch soon.

The announcement was a change in direction from earlier in the school year, when Henry said there would not be school-wide notifications for a single exposure, and only people who were at risk would be notified, because they had heard the letters were “anxiety-provoking.” On Sept. 21, Henry said they recognized that parents need an “authoritative source” for information, and the new system would be “less intrusive and more sustainable”.

So far, there has been no word on the launch of the government notification system.

This is a developing story. More details to come.