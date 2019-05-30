A seven-year-old and his mother are recovering after a bloody dog attack in Surrey earlier this week.

The boy and the 34-year-old woman were attacked by a bulldog in the area of King George Boulevard and 60th Avenue Wednesday.

“There were some noises, like screams,” Mahomed Taibo, who lives nearby the scene, told CTV News. He went outside to see what was going on and saw a blood-covered dog running near his apartment complex.

Neighbours came outside to witness the commotion. A video recorded just after the attack shows a bloody sidewalk and a large dog sitting in the back of an RCMP cruiser.

“We were on the balcony and we were like scared to come down and help him there,” said Manpreet Gill.

The mother and son were taken to hospital with what Surrey RCMP say were minor injuries.

“The boy had some scratches on his chest,” Gill told CTV News, adding that his mother had cuts on her leg.

“Even if the injuries are minor it can be quite traumatic,” Surrey’s bylaw manager Kim Marosevich explained.

Taibo believes the dog was trained because it “kept doing exactly as I told him to.”

But it's still unclear who the dog belongs to, as it didn't have a collar or tags.

City officials said if an owner is located, they could face fines of between $1,000 and $2,000.

“The severity of the attack does get weighed in,” Marosevich said.