VANCOUVER -- A contentious permanent overdose prevention site in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood is being green lit after weeks of delays and debate in council.

The approved site is at Seymour and Helmcken streets.

There has been in-fighting among council members since the proposal was first made, as well as 11th-hour changes to the application and frustration from residents – including the suggestion there's been a lack of public consultation.

The permanent overdose prevention site has been divisive. It will be set up across the street from Emery Barnes Park.

Vancouver Coastal Health is leasing this property from the city, and operating the site alongside Raincity Housing.

Dozens of local residents protested against the location over the weekend, citing concerns about drug use, discarded needles and overall safety.

A mobile OPS unit is parked outside the building and has been for a while.

The Vancouver Police Department, which answered questions at Tuesday's council meeting, says putting a permanent overdose prevention location across from the park was not its preference.

Staff are still looking into how many people can use the site at one time, especially under COVID-19 rules, but a VPD inspector told council there are 50 to 80 people who attend the mobile site at that location daily.

Councillors say this has come down to an urgent need for action, but they want to remain flexible in dealing with the overdose crisis.

And as part of this vote, council is also looking to deploy a number of mobile overdose prevention vans to cover the city more broadly.

