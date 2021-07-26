A restaurant in Kelowna, B.C., is voluntarily closing for a few days after several staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Central, a restaurant and bar close to Kelowna's Waterfront Park, issued a statement on social media late Sunday night.

"We are sad to report that, despite our industry leading COVID safety measures, Central has had several staff members test positive for COVID-19," the statement said.

"We feel it our social responsibility to close for a short period of time to ensure we are doing our part in curbing the spread throughout our neighbourhood."

The statement said it had received information from Interior Health that suggested "several restaurants, bars and nightclubs are experiencing outbreaks."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Interior Health for more information. The health authority does not have any workplace closures listed on its website. Just one exposure notice is listed for Gotham Nightclub, which happened on July 18, according to Interior Health.

Regarding that exposure, Interior Health said a "cluster" of infections had been identified, but didn't say how many. Gotham was the second nightclub in B.C. to be the subject of a public exposure warning since the province allowed such facilities to reopen with COVID-19 safety plans in place on July 1.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure warnings when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and officials are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Central said it plans to remain closed from July 26 through July 30. The restaurant's statement said its COVID-19 safety measures include wearing masks, physical distancing, partitions and sanitizing stations.

"This is not an easy decision but Central has always operated with the health and well-being of our staff and customers at the forefront of our business operations," the statement said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday