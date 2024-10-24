VANCOUVER
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton Arts Club
Adapted by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch & Curt Wollan
Book by David H. Bell
Music & Lyrics by Dolly Parton
Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
 
November 14–December 24, 2024
Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage
 
THE MUSICAL HEART-WARMER RETURNS
Set during the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this uplifting musical reimagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life and love anew. Dickens’s classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting make this the holiday event to share with friends and family.

