'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
Campbell River RCMP said two home break-ins were reported earlier this month. The break-ins come after similar incidents were reported in the Comox Valley in late February and early March.
"There is significant information to support the theory that these thieves are targeting the residences that belong to small business owners of Asian descent in the community. The break-ins appear to occur while the owners are at work," Const. Maury Tyre said in a news release.
"Investigators believe that an organized crime group may be placing GPS trackers on the victims vehicles in order to track their whereabouts."
The first Campbell River break-in was reported to police on March 6 on Garden Way. The next day, police responded to a break-in on Joanne Drive near College Drive. In the Comox Valley, three break-ins were reported to RCMP between Feb. 24 and March 1.
Police said residences may first be visited by thieves to find out if anyone is home.
"In the event that the suspects encounter the homeowner, they may mention that they are at the wrong house," Const. Holly Carlson, with Comox Valley RCMP, said in a statement.
Mounties ask homeowners to call police if a similar situation occurs at their home.
B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé specified that the homes that have been targeted are not the locations of home businesses, but rather the homes of Asian business owners.
Cash and valuables were stolen during the break-ins, and police are urging the public to secure their properties, especially while away on vacation. Police recommend home owners install doorbell cameras and security lighting around their properties.
Investigators ask those with security cameras near the targeted residences to review their recordings and report suspicious activity to the authorities.
With files from CTV New Vancouver's Todd Coyne
