

CTV Vancouver





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled 16 varieties of organic baby food pouches over defective packaging it says could cause the products to spoil.

According to the CFIA, seven of the affected pouches fall under the Love Child Organics brand and carry UPCs ranging from 85886000170 through 85886000176.

The rest of the recalled items are branded PC Organics and include the company's carrot, parsnip, pea and fruity chicken flavours.

Only products with best before dates up to and including May 25 are covered by the recall.

A full list of the recalled products is available on the CFIA website.

The agency says anyone who finds a recalled product in their home should throw it out or return it.

"Spoiled packages may not be necessarily dangerous and may be identifiable," the CFIA said. "However, if spoiled food is inadvertently consumed, it is advisable to watch for symptoms that may include upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea."

Anyone who thinks they might have become sick from consuming a recalled food product should contact a doctor right away.